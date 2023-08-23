The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development, Martins Esin has described as unfortunate, the recent kidnap of some corp members in Gasau, Zamfara State while traveling to Sokoto State for national service.

He made the comment, Tuesday while fielding questions from reporters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The lawmaker said it was wrong to subject young people who obey the call for national service to such traumatising experience and assured that the government is working assiduously towards ensuring their release.

He further assured that the House of Representatives under the leadership of the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas was committed to making laws that will guarantee the safety and welfare of Nigerians, including corp members.

“It is a very traumatising experience for both the youngsters and their families. Government is not also relenting in its efforts at ensuring their timely release. It’s a disturbing development indeed.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas feels strongly about issues bordering on the welfare and security of Nigerians. If it will take the enactment of laws or a review of existing ones to strengthen the security architecture of the nation, rest assured that the Rt. Hon. Speaker will lead the House through that process in the interest of the nation. For the instant case, I’m optimistic the victims will soon reunite with their families and continue their service to the nation.” He assured.

The lawmaker described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a veritable bridge-building national institution and effective learning platform for the youth of the nation, saying it must be protected and preserved by all means.

He expressed optimism that the Scheme will outlive the current national challenges while urging Nigerians to protect corp members in their domains. He described the reopening of the NYSC camp in Borno State after twelve years of closure as a good omen and a testament to the desirability of the scheme.

Rep. Esin commended the leadership of NYSC for swinging into action upon hearing of the kidnap and assured them of the support of the House of Representatives in making the Scheme better and stronger. He said as Chairman of the Committee on Youth Development, he will pay particular attention to the welfare of corp members, describing them as the hope of the nation.

He further noted that as soon as a Minister is assigned to oversee the Youth Ministry, his Committee would work with the person to ensure improvements in the NYSC and the protection of the interests of the youth of Nigeria.

