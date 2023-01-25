Reps condemn extra-judicial killings by security operatives in Plateau State

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Director General of State Security Service and Inspector General of Police to flush out criminals across Jos, Plateau State with a view to save the lives of innocent Nigerians.

The lawmakers also condemned in strong terms the extra-judicial killings of innocent Citizens by security operatives.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Muhammad Alkali who solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Alkali expressed grief over the incident which occurred on the 21 September 2022, where 16-year old Usman Bala was shot dead, while two others were injured by a Police Officer attached to the Division C of the Nigeria Police Force Jos, Plateau State.

“The House also notes that on 4 December 2022, security operatives allegedly shot and killed one Magaji Ahmad, a Keke NAPEP rider of Dutse Uku Area of Jos for exceeding the approved operations hours imposed by the State Government.





“The House is aware of a report by the Vanguard Newspapers of December 11, 2022, where the corpse of one Ruth Musa Pastor was found around a car wash in Farin Gada area, Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, similarly, on 7 September 2022, a 14 years Maryam Danliti Usman was found dead in Babale Community of Jos-North Local Government Area with her private parts cut off.

“The House is worried that if stringent security measures are not taken to safeguard the lives of the citizens in compliance with Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) particularly Section 14 (2b) which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; it might constitute a threat to national security,” he noted.

In the bid to tackle the menace, the House urged the Chief of Defence Staff, the Director General of State Security Service and the Inspector General of Police to direct ‘Operation Save Heaven’ to initiate a coordinated Joint Security Operation with other Security Agencies to flush out criminals within the system to save the lives of innocent Nigerians and avoid reoccurrences.

After observing a minute silence as a mark of respect to the deceased persons killed in Jos, Plateau State, the House mandated the joint Committees on Police Affairs, Interior, Defence and National Security to investigate the cases of extra-judicial killings in Jos and environs and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.