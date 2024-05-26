The House of Representatives Committee on Shipping Services and Related Matters will on Monday in Abuja hold a one-day public hearing on the repeal of the Nigerian Shippers Council Act (Cap N133, LFN 2004) and 2010 in order to enact The Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill.

Disclosing this exclusively to Tribune Online on Sunday, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki said that the bill is to provide for effective economic regulation of the shipping and Port sub-sector of the economy.

According to Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, “The Public Hearing has not been postponed. The hearing is holding tomorrow, Monday, 27 May 2024 by 10.00 a.m. prompt at Conference Room 034, (Zero Floor), House of Representatives, New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“Stakeholders and the General Public are all invited.”

Recall that following the federal government’s announcement of the NSC as a Port economic regulator, the agency has struggled to enforce sanctions on ports and shipping stakeholders in the nation’s maritime sector due to the absence of an enabling law backing up their status as a Port Economic Regulator.