The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education on Wednesday threatened sanctions against four federal polytechnics for evading its investigative hearing over alleged financial irregularities in their financial records and budget implementation.

The affected institutions are Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Federal Polytechnic Damaturu and Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda, issued the warning following the failure of the four institutions to appear before it despite receiving invitations to explain discrepancies discovered in documents earlier submitted to the committee.

The chairman of the committee lamented that the institutions neither honoured the invitation nor sent any apology or explanation for their absence, despite acknowledging receipt of the letters inviting them to the hearing.

Speaking at the investigative hearing, Hon. Laguda expressed displeasure over the development, saying members of the committee had waited for the institutions even as they had to contend with other legislative responsibilities.

According to him, “today’s meeting was called and four institutions were invited for a meeting that was slated for one o’clock. But as we can all see, this is 2.45 that we are starting the meeting.

“A lot of members have been here earlier, going and coming back because of legislative duties that they have. But unfortunately for us, and with so much displeasure on our side, the four institutions that were invited did not show up. Neither did they send any apology or excuse for not being here today.”

He explained that the committee summoned the institutions following inquiries into their internally generated revenue and other financial activities, as well as the need to scrutinise their budget performance between 2023 and 2025.

The lawmaker declared that the committee had requested details of their capital, overhead and personnel expenditures, alongside copies of their annual financial statements for the stipulated years.

According to him, a review of some of the documents previously submitted by the institutions revealed several irregularities, prompting the committee to invite them for further clarification.

“However, some of the institutions that we’ve gone through their earlier submission, there were a lot of irregularities, so to say, in what they submitted. And maybe that is why the four schools refused to honour the calls of the National Assembly without giving any reason or whatsoever,” he said.

The chairman accused the institutions of evading parliamentary scrutiny to avoid accounting for their activities, warning that the committee would deploy all legislative powers available to it against them.

According to him, “we are sending this message to them through the media and the public to know that they have actually evaded the National Assembly in order not to give account of what has transpired in their institutions.

“It shows that the irregularities that were found in their submission, they do not have any defence for them. However, they should know that all legislative functions and powers available to us will be used upon them accordingly because they are trying to block us from carrying out our constitutional rights to carry out oversight on them,

In his contribution, another member of the committee said the National Assembly’s oversight responsibilities were constitutionally backed and that the institutions had no justification for refusing to honour the invitations.

The lawmaker said the committee had written to the institutions and sent reminders, but they still failed to appear.

He said the committee had identified irregularities in the institutions’ financial activities, particularly in their recurrent expenditure and management of internally generated revenue.

According to him, the institutions receive allocations for overhead costs and other recurrent expenditures through the federal budget, while also generating revenue from their operations.

He said the committee wanted the institutions to provide evidence of the required remittances from their internally generated revenue to the Federal Government.

He further questioned the practice of some institutions allegedly deploying almost 90 per cent of their internally generated revenue to recurrent expenditure despite receiving government allocations for the same purpose.

“If you look at their IGR, most of them invest almost 90 per cent of their IGR in adding it to the recurrent expenditure which has been allocated to them by government. So I think these are questionable things that they need to come here and answer and give us a proof, evidence of they have strictly adhered to those principles,” the member added.

Another member described the development as a sad day for the committee, saying the institutions’ failure to appear undermined the responsibility entrusted to the lawmakers by the House leadership.

He said the committee was established to investigate the activities of the institutions and ensure that public resources were properly managed.

The lawmaker maintained that the investigation was not intended to witch-hunt any institution or pursue a vendetta, but to ensure accountability and protect public funds.

He said institutions without anything to conceal should be willing to appear before the committee and respond to questions arising from its observations.

“We believe, primarily, that if you don’t have any skeleton in your cupboards, you will not be able to evade a committee of intellectual members to ask you questions, to respond to their observations,” he said.

He urged the committee to impose appropriate sanctions on the institutions to reinforce the need for public institutions to recognise and respect the parliament.

“I believe we need to sanction these polytechnics adequately to know that they are under an obligation to recognise and respect the institution of parliament,” he said.

Another lawmaker, however, argued that the development should be viewed as a setback for the institutions rather than the committee, insisting that the lawmakers had the necessary legal instruments to enforce compliance.

He accused some government agencies of treating appropriations approved by the National Assembly as personal funds, rather than public resources entrusted to them for specific purposes.

He said public funds allocated to the polytechnics were meant to enable them to discharge their responsibilities, particularly in training, research and development.

According to him, the institutions had a responsibility to account for the funds entrusted to them, just as the committee had a responsibility to investigate their utilisation.

He also stressed the importance of fair hearing, saying the committee had provided the institutions with an opportunity to explain the issues identified in their financial records, which they had failed to utilise.

The lawmaker subsequently moved a motion urging the committee to give the four institutions a final opportunity to appear before it, warning that failure to comply should attract appropriate sanctions.

He proposed that the institutions be directed to appear before the committee on or before the following Thursday, at a time to be communicated by the Clerk of the Committee.

The motion also required the institutions to explain why they failed to honour the earlier invitation and to provide proper explanations and defence of their financial records.

“I therefore move that this committee resolve that all the four polytechnics appear before this committee on or before next Thursday, at the time to be dictated and directed by the Clerk of the Committee, to explain, first of all, why they have refused to come and, two, to come and properly defend all their books and records,” he said.

Following the motion, Laguda said the committee had taken a unanimous decision to give the institutions another opportunity to appear and defend their budgets and financial activities.

He disclosed that the committee had issued invitations to the institutions on three occasions, insisting that their continued failure to honour the invitations would no longer be tolerated.

ALSO READ: NGX sheds N642bn as heavyweight stocks sustain selling pressure

The chairman said the four institutions would be made examples of to discourage other polytechnics from disregarding parliamentary invitations.

“We are taking a decision, a unanimous decision. You know this is for them to come and defend their budgets and what they’ve done and they refuse to come. So I think these four institutions will be used. They will serve as an example to others,” he said.

Laguda warned that other institutions that might contemplate taking the same route would also face the consequences of their actions.

“We’ve always been giving them the opportunity. We give them letters three times. We’ve always been giving them. Three times. So I think we should use this as a sign of warning to others that what will befall these four, they will not be spared as well if they decide to take the same route these four institutions have taken,” he said.

He reiterated that the committee remained committed to working with polytechnic institutions in the discharge of their responsibilities but would not allow any institution to frustrate its constitutional oversight functions.

“The others, even if they decide to do the same thing, we will not hesitate to use all legislative powers within our rights upon them. Like we said, we are partners in progress to the polytechnic institutions.

“However, if they disrupt us from carrying out our duties, we would also do all necessary things within our rights,” the chairman said.