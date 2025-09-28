Reps caution PENGASSAN against shutdown of gas, crude supply to Dangote Refinery

…your action hasty, can destabilise downstream stability, scare investors — Ugochinyere

The House of Representatives on Sunday frowned at the unilateral decision of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to embark on industrial action and the directive to cut off gas and crude oil supply to Dangote Refinery without notice.

Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, who made the observation while reacting to the lingering crisis between the Association and Dangote Group, expressed displeasure over the Association’s failure to exhaust the laid-down procedures specified in the relevant Trade Union Act.

While calling on the protesting Union to lift the order and allow dialogue to lead the way, he lamented over the likely economic damage that could hurt ongoing efforts to attract investors and build a working downstream sector that will be beneficial to the workers, Nigerian people, energy security and a commercially viable, competitive downstream sector.

According to Ugochinyere, the industrial crisis, which, among others, led to the order for the cut of supply to the indigenous refining company – Dangote, will destabilise downstream stability and scare investors away from the country as the directive was made in haste without all necessary avenues for addressing their grievances exhausted.

“This decision will scare away foreign investors who will be worried that due process does not count in addressing grievances in the sector, hence the need for the union to return to the table for direct talks to be presided over by the downstream committee with regulators, labour ministry, Dangote refinery in attendance to find a working, sustainable solution to the challenges.”

He also tasked the leadership of the Union to end the ongoing action as well as restore supply to Dangote Refinery and allow lawmakers to intervene in the matter in the interest of the nation.

He observed that the committee has reached out to stakeholders for a downstream stability roundtable in order to enable the parties, including Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), PENGASSAN, Nigeria Union of Petroleum, Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and lawmakers to resolve the issues that led to the shutdown order.

The Chairman also announced that the Committee has also appointed Hon. Akin Rotimi as Sub-committee Chairman with Hon. Midala Usman, Hon. Billy Osawaru and Hon. Mathew Nwaogu as members to harmonise positions on the contending issues surrounding the disputes in the downstream sector as it has to do with issue of workers right to join or not to join union, the alleged issue of retrenchment, powers of private companies to run its operations in the best productive way, and other issues central to the dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Unions especially NUPENG, PENGASSAN and other Stakeholders.

He explained that the Committee is expected to round up the assignment within 14 days, hence called on all the contending parties, especially NUPENG, PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery, and other Stakeholders to submit detailed information on all the contending issues to enable the committee to come out with an informed way forward that can help to resolve all the issues.

Hon. Ugochinyere reiterated the call on the aggrieved oil and gas workers to end the industrial action and embrace methods of resolving the labour union crisis, such as negotiation and dialogue, as well as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) recognised by labour laws everywhere.

“While this Committee acknowledged the concerns of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), it does not approve of the action embarked upon by the Union with their decision to order the stoppage of gas supply to Dangote Refinery without notice.

“This action is hasty and has multiplier effects on the energy needs of Nigerians, plus likely damage to a delicate private sector investment and destabilisation of the search for sustainable peace, which has been championed by the Committee, hence the need for immediate call off of the shutdown directive.”

