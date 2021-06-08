Reps call for security beef up across educational institutions nationwide

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, tasked Federal Government to work out appropriate modalities for the provision of basic security and safety measures to protect schools across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Mzondu and Hon Julius Ihonvbere.

To this end, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure the deployment of modern technology in the provision of basic security measures in schools.

In his lead debate, Hon Ihonvbere who called for the House intervention observed the increasing insecurity in Nigeria has become a worrisome development irrespective of one’s class, religion or ethnicity.

Hon Ihonvbere said: “Since December 2020, hundreds of teachers, students and pupils have been abducted from schools across the country, further highlighting a troubling development in the Country’s ‘kidnap–for ransom crisis which has now become a money-making ‘business’.

“The House recalls the abduction of nearly 300 students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangegbe in Zamfara State on 26 February 2021 and 27 boys and their teachers from a school in Kagara, Niger State which happened in the space of 10 days.

“The House is worried that the weak or non-existent security infrastructure in most schools across the country leaves the children vulnerable to attacks and other negative influences, hence the need to provide primary resistance against intruders and protect the school facilities.

“The House is cognizant of the need to deploy modern technology in the provision of basic security measures in schools.”

To this end, the House mandated the Committees on Basic Education and Services, Tertiary Education and Services and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

