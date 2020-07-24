Reps call for reinstatement of 13 suspended NSITF management team

The House of Representatives urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate the 13 suspended management staff of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The recommendation was contained in the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the need to investigate the arbitrary breach of presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), laid by Hon. Miriam Onuoha and adopted by the House before adjourning for 6 weeks recess.

The House in the report, “Declare that the procedure leading to the Suspension of the under listed officials of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) are in breach of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act, and the Circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163) titled Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments.

ALSO READ: Reps move to enforce treatment of victims of armed attack without police report

To this end, the House urged Mr President through the Office of Secretary to the Federal Government to reinstate these officials and ensure that due process is observed in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act, and the Circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163) titled: ‘Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments.’

The affected management staff are Barr. Adebayo Somefun NSITF-Managing Director (Chief Executive); Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson NSITF-Executive Director (Operations); Alhaji Tijani Suleiman Darazo NSITF-Executive Director (Admin); Mr Jasper Azuatalam NSITF-Executive Director; Mr Olumide Olusegun Bashorun NSITF -General Manager (Admin) and Mr Lawan Tahir NSITF-General Manager (Finance).

Others include Mr Chris Esedebe NSITF-General Manager (Claims); Mr Oludotun Adegbite NSITF-Deputy General Manager (investment); Mr Emmanuel Sike Enyinnaya NSITF-Deputy General Manager (Finance); Ms Dorothy Tukura NSITF-Deputy General Manager (Training); Mrs Olutoyin Arokoyo NSITF- Deputy General Manager (Legal); Mrs Victoria Anyatuga NSITF- Asst. General Manager (Audits) and Engr. Abdul Rasheed Lawai (BPP)-Deputy Director (Procurement).

The House also urged the Minister of Power to review disciplinary action against the Chief Executives of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE