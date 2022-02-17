Reps call for procurement of body-worn cameras for Army, Customs, others

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Thursday, tasked Government at all levels with the need to provide body-worn cameras for all the Nigerian Army and other paramilitary agencies including the Nigeria Customs Service while on duty, in the bid to curb excesses of security operatives across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Chinedu Martins.

In his contribution, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed called for the implementation of the call for the body cameras as it is the way of checking excesses on all sides of the divide.

While stressing the need to create a Security’s Situation Room, Hon Martins stressed the need for government at all levels to perform its constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and properties of the citizens.

“The House notes that security agencies have been exploring solutions to mitigate the growing insecurity in the country, especially considering the lack of adherence to rules of engagement on the part of security operatives on duty.

“The House is aware that a body camera is a wearable audio-visual or photographic system which integrates with in-car video and used to record events involving law enforcement officers in order to improve transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies.

“The House is concerned about allegations of harassment, extortion and extra-judicial killings of citizens by security operatives, which often results in reprisals and uprising by the citizens.

“The House is convinced that security operatives, who often experience litigious scrutiny over their conduct in the discharge of their duties ought to wear body cameras in order to have picture and video evidence of their activities.

“The House is cognizant that the body cameras will keep the security operatives in check, considering the massive allegations of human rights violation by security operatives and lack of evidence to indict them.

“The House is also cognizant that the introduction of body cameras will not only douse tension and promote trust and professionalism among the security agencies but will institutionalize the rules of engagement to foster a harmonious relationship between security operatives and the citizenry,” he noted.

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas expressed concern over the government’s ability to procure the body cameras considering national financial constraints, especially as security agencies still grapple with the provision of basic facilities.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Police Affairs, Army and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance.

