Reps: Bill to establish oil, gas varsity in Ondo passes second reading

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill to establish the Federal University of Oil and Gas Technology, Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The bill, sponsored by Hon Donald Ojogo (APC, Ondo), was unanimously passed by the House at the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rep Tajudeen Abbas.

While leading the debate on the bill, the lawmaker said that the Federal University of Oil and Gas Technology, Igbokoda, Ondo State, is a strategic national asset that ought to have been in existence long ago, saying, “It may have come late, but now that it is here, it is our duty to construct its existence on the sure foundation of an enabling law.”

According to him, “The ultimate goal of a university is the acquisition, conservation, dissemination and application of knowledge. What distinguishes one university from another is its strategic pursuit of these goals. Our nation’s industrial policy has identified our oil and gas industry as a key sector that requires strategic national attention.

“The various policy initiatives for development have identified ‘local content’ as a vital tool for success.”

He pointed out that, when established, the institution “will ensure the training of graduates, professionals, technicians and craftsmen for the oil and gas industry. This will address the challenges of technical human capacity and technological inputs in the oil and gas sector.”

He said the bill, which consists of 26 clauses and three schedules, will provide courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them.

He added it would also encourage the promotion of scholarship and conduct research in restricted fields of learning and human endeavour, and undertake other activities appropriate for a university of the highest standard, among others.

The university, when established, he said, will have powers to establish campuses, colleges, schools, institutes, departments and other teaching and research units within the university, subject to approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC); hold examinations and award degrees, diplomas, certificates and other distinctions to persons who have pursued a course of study approved by the university; award honorary degrees, fellowships and academic titles; award professorships, readerships and associate professorships, lectureships and other posts.

