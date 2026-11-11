Reps: Bill seeking to establish federal nursing college in Oyo scales second reading

House of Representatives has passed, through second reading, a bill seeking to establish a Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Ibadan North, Oyo State, as part of efforts to address the shortage and uneven distribution of qualified nurses and midwives in Nigeria.

The private member’s bill, sponsored by Hon. Fola Oyekunle, was aimed at expanding access to professional nursing and midwifery education, strengthening the nation’s healthcare workforce and improving healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved communities.

Leading the debate on the bill, Hon. Oyekunle, who solicited support for the proposed institution, noted that Nigeria continued to face significant challenges in the availability and distribution of qualified healthcare professionals.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had consistently drawn attention to the gaps in Nigeria’s health workforce, particularly the uneven distribution of skilled professionals across the country.

“The World Health Organisation has highlighted the gaps in our health workforce, particularly the uneven distribution of skilled professionals. This institution will help address that challenge and strengthen our healthcare system,” he said, expressing optimism.

The Oyo lawmaker stressed that nurses and midwives remained indispensable to effective healthcare delivery, particularly in maternal and child healthcare, emergency response, disease prevention, primary healthcare and patient recovery.

“Nurses and midwives are indispensable to healthcare delivery. They are critical in maternal and child healthcare, emergency response, disease prevention, primary healthcare and patient recovery. Expanding training opportunities will strengthen these services,” Hon. Oyekunle stated.

He explained that the proposed college would provide young Nigerians, particularly those from Oyo State and neighbouring states, with greater access to professional nursing and midwifery education without having to travel long distances in search of admission.

According to him, the institution would also contribute to reducing maternal and infant mortality by producing competent and properly trained midwives to serve in hospitals, primary healthcare centres and underserved communities.

On the economic benefits, Hon. Oyekunle said the proposed college would promote employment generation and economic development in Ibadan North through the creation of jobs for academic staff, healthcare professionals, administrative personnel and support workers.

He added that the establishment of the institution would stimulate economic activities in the host community while contributing to the development of the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Hon. Oyekunle further noted that the bill was consistent with the Federal Government’s healthcare development priorities, particularly the Nigeria Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery 2025–2030, unveiled by the Federal Government and WHO on October 10, 2025.

He said the strategic framework was designed to strengthen nursing education, workforce planning and healthcare delivery, adding that the proposed college would complement the objectives.

“Mr Speaker, Honourable Colleagues, establishing this College is a strategic investment in human capital development and the health security of our nation. Its benefits will extend beyond Ibadan North and Oyo State to neighbouring states and Nigeria as a whole. A nation cannot build a strong healthcare system without investing in the education of its nurses and midwives,” he said.

The bill was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Health Institutions for further legislative action.