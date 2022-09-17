Reps begin probe of NNPC since 1990, members to resume legislative session Tuesday

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Day My Husband Grabbed A Pistol And Threatened To Shoot Me —22-Year-Old Mother Of Five Nabbed For Robbery
He said: “Where we are right now, it will be ready on Tuesday. They have done so far so good, this work started in August. It started a few weeks behind time but for a good reason.
“So far, between August and now, giant strides have been made. You see that the old Chambers have been ripped apart. The innovations are going to be like state-of-the-art. We will at the end of the day be proud to have Chambers that match the best standard all over the world. I’m quite impressed with the work so far.
“I will encourage them to double the pace because as it is, unfortunately, or fortunately, this is not for the benefit of the 9th Assembly it is for the benefit of the 10th Assembly. The old Chambers is not going to be ready until sometime in August 2023 so we are talking about close to year.
“But so far so good, we are happy and this temporary site where we will be sitting for the next 9, 10 months is honestly a far cry from where we used to be but they have done well in adapting, this used to be hearing room to a legislative chamber.
“Adaptation – you made a lot of innovations. We are ready to work. The 10th Assembly most likely (taking off here) unless work can be accelerated but we don’t want to accelerate work and compromise quality of work. So is better late but done well, everything worth doing is worth doing well.
“So, right now they bill to open that place in August. If we are lucky and they are able to move faster and work 24/7 round the clock, may be a month or two earlier in which case the 10th Assembly will come into new Chamber.”