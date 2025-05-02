Reps begin probe into alleged takeover of Benue, Zamfara parliamentary functions

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara are expected to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions on Thursday, 8th May 2025, to respond to a petition concerning the alleged takeover of the functions of both State Houses of Assembly.

Also expected to appear before the Committee are the leadership and members of the Benue State House of Assembly as well as the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

The proposed investigative hearings are in response to a petition submitted by a civil rights organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, urging the House to intervene and assume the legislative functions of the two state assemblies.

The invitations, personally signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Mike Etaba, stated that the parties involved are already aware of the facts of the case.

“Ours is to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times. The parties have a wonderful opportunity to state their cases clearly so that Nigerians can know what is going on. Anarchy would never be given any space in our polity,” Hon. Etaba maintained.

