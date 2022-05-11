Reps back Buhari’s decision on resignation of Ministers, political appointees

The leadership of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, expressed overwhelming support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the resignation of the Ministers and other political appointees vying for elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu who conveyed the House position after the emergency plenary session assured that the House will make public its stand on the ruling of the Appeal Court.

The lawmaker also reaffirmed the House resolve toward the provisions of Section 84(12) which provides that: ‘No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election’.

Hon Kalu said: “It is important to note that as an institution we don’t work with the social media or traditional media reports alone in isolation of other vital documents. Talking about the decision of the Court that affects the Constitutional mandate of an arm of government, it behoves this particular House to seek the Certified True Copy (CTC) of that judgement. It’s too early to get the CTC. It takes about a day or two. I am sure before next week, we will get the CTC of this judgement.

“The purpose of getting the certified true copy is to enable us to read the wording of the Justices who took this decision and also know what is the next step to take. So, for me to answer anything like that now, it is too early in the day for me to address that but this point must be made.

“My knowledge of the law, if a judgement is set aside the judgement of Umuahia, and are we going to appeal against it as a House? If a judgement is set aside, my knowledge of the law, there is nothing to appeal. If it is set aside, it is set aside.





“But this is not the right time to address this but let’s wait until we get the CTC because there will be so many interpretations flying from all corners. The more we stay focused on what the Judges say and respond to it, the better for our country.

“But I must make this point, for the advancement of democracy, the doctrine of separation of power must not be suffocated. This point must be made.

“Whatever we do as a legislature, we must make sure that the powers of other arms of government must be protected and preserved. This also is applicable to other arms of government in carrying about their constitutional functions. We will for the CTC to know whatever step to take in order to preserve our democracy.

“There is room for an appeal, you have the space of about 90 days for an appeal. You are asking us to hurry up. We cannot hurry up until we see the CTC of that judgement. We might be addressing you on the next step to take but as it is now, it is too early in the day to State the position of the House. We will get the judgement and know whether it sought to tie our hands or not. If it is, we find a way to untie our hands. If it is not, we will allow it to be.”

In a chat with Nigerian Tribune, the House Spokesman who applauded the position of Mr President observed that President Buhari has the powers to hire and fire any of his appointees, just as he acknowledged that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, could have used his exalted position to make the needed changes rather than being the President.

He said: “Mr President has asked those working with him to resign before a particular time. He appointed them, okay. So he has the right to hire and fire. So those who are thinking about Section 84(12) as being ineffective or dead by the directive of Mr President, you have another reason to comply. I think Mr President is doing this so that people will not find themselves in troubled waters.

“So those who are still arguing with 84(12), are you also going to argue with the man who hired you? Mr President who hired you, he has the right to fire. And he is saying if you have the intention to run, resign. So, if you are staying there, you are staying on the folic of your own, and that is insubordination.

“So from all angles, we are trying to clean all democratic space. The electoral space so that people will have the spirit of competitiveness that is found in democracy, incredible election being exhibited on all fronts. So if Mr President wants it to be recorded during his time that there was credible election that took place and somebody is going to put a dent on him, by the fact that there was no resignation, he (Buhari) is stepping aside now, saying listen, guys, clear the gallery if you want to participate in chamber.

“So there are two positions there now, if you are arguing with 84(12), are you also going to argue with Mr President’s directive? I think Mr President has given this directive in his wisdom to save many people from troubled waters.

“That was why he commended his Minister of State for Education – Emeka Nwajuiba, who was a member of the House, who understands the letters of our laws; who has resigned.

“People who want to run in the next election should be confident enough to resign,” he maintained.

While responding to questions on the controversy trailing the CBN Governor’s presidential ambition, Hon. Kalu said: “The issue is that he said he’s not part of it, and I think we should take him for his words. That’s all I can say.

“But if you ask me as the Governor of Central Bank, if I still sit as the Governor of Central Bank, what do I need being a President for? If you want to be President, you resign and run for it. I mean it’s as simple as that. But if I’m the Governor of the Central Bank, I don’t really need the President of Nigeria to make impact. The monetary policy and all the policies are directly under me, I can use that as tools to develop the country unless there is something else to it.”

