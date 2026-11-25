The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to immediately investigate the alleged killing of civilians by military personnel in Lawanti Community, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, and ensure that those found culpable are brought to justice.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Bello Kumo, on the “Urgent Need to Investigate the Alleged Shooting of Civilians by Military Personnel and Prevent Further Breakdown of Law and Order in the Community”.

The House specifically urged the Nigeria Police Force, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff to institute a thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident, which reportedly occurred on 21 November 2026.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Kumo expressed grave concern over the alleged shooting, which reportedly followed a confrontation between military personnel and some residents over suspected theft of armoured cables.

He told the House that preliminary reports indicated that three persons had lost their lives, while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were receiving medical attention at different health facilities, including the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

The Gombe lawmaker also informed his colleagues that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had expressed deep concern over the incident, condemned the reported violence, commiserated with the bereaved families and appealed to residents to remain calm and exercise restraint.

Hon. Kumo warned that the alleged use of lethal force against civilians, if established, would constitute a grave violation of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), while also threatening cordial civil-military relations.

“The House is further concerned that failure to promptly investigate and address the incident may escalate tensions, fuel misinformation, undermine public confidence in security institutions and threaten peace and public order in Lawanti Community and neighbouring communities,” he said.

The House, while condemning in the strongest terms the alleged shooting and killing of innocent civilians, commiserated with the families of the deceased, the injured victims, residents of Lawanti Community and Akko Local Government Area, as well as the government and people of Gombe State.

Consequently, the lawmakers urged the Federal Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Air Force to take immediate measures to de-escalate tensions, prevent further violence and rebuild confidence and mutual trust between military personnel and host communities in Gombe State.

The lawmakers also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Gombe State Government and relevant health authorities, to provide urgent medical, humanitarian and material assistance to the injured victims and bereaved families.

The House further mandated its Committees on Defence, Air Force, and National Security and Intelligence, when constituted, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, establish the facts, identify any lapses or misconduct, and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Following the adoption of the motion, lawmakers observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.