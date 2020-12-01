Reps ask IGP to probe gruesome murder of trado-medical practitioner, Oko Oloyun

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to direct a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of Alhaji Fatai Yusuf popularly known as Oko Oloyun.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Muraina Ajibola, who solicited for the house’s intervention.

The house also urged the Inspector General of Police to review the security architecture of Ibarapa Central Local Government, Ibarapa North Local Government and Ibarapa East Local Government Areas of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole and also upgrade Igangan Police Station in Ibarapa North Local Government Area to a Divisional Police headquarters for effective policing of the Local Government Area.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ajibola condemned the murder of the Yusuf on Thursday, January 23, 2020 while he was travelling along the Abeokuta–Igboora-Iseyin Road in Oyo State by hoodlums who overwhelmed his two police escorts.

“The house also notes that the deceased was killed at a point that is between two police checkpoints on the Eruwa–Igboora road which is noted for cases of kidnapping and robbery but had rarely recorded cases of hired assassination.

“The house further notes that preliminary investigation by the police showed that Alhaji Yusuf was assassinated hours after some of his workers set fire on some financial bookkeeping records due to an alleged book-keeping fraud he detected in his Lagos office.

“The house recalls that in 2019 dastardly attacks were carried out at Eruwa, Lanlate Igangan, Tapa and Ayete, Igboora and Idere in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State by armed bandits and criminal elements, notorious for kidnappings, rape and extortion of large sums of money from victims.

“The house is cognizant that the level of insecurity is attributed to the inability of security operatives to secure the area, a development that negates the provisions of section 14 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, thus leaving the people with no other option than to resort to vigilante groups to tackle banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities.”

To this end, the house urged Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to carry out rehabilitation work on the Abeokuta–Igboora–Iseyin–Sokoto road and mandated the joint Committees on FERMA and Police Affairs to ensure compliance.

The House also resolved to set-up an Ad–hoc Committee to visit and commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased and the people and Government of Oyo State over the death of their illustrious son, whose death not only hurt his family, but also dealt a huge blow to many people benefiting from him.

