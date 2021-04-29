Reps ask FG to name Akure Airport after late Olusegun Agagu

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on Federal Government to name Akure Airport after the former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Agagu.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Akinfolarinwa Mayowa and eight others, who applauded the immense contribution of the Chief Agagu to the state development.

In his lead debate, Hon Akinfolarinwa explained that Akure Airport was built by the Federal Government in 1986 as a domestic airport and meant to serve Ondo State and other neighboring states of Ekiti and Osun.

“The House notes that late Dr Olusegun Agagu served as Minister of Aviation in the Administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo where he carried out a restructuring of the Aviation Industry that led to the creation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian College of Aviation, Technology Zaria (NCAT).

“The House also notes that as a Minister of Aviation, he ensured that the six years ban placed on flights to and from Nigeria by the American Government because of poor aviation security was lifted and also the training of pilots started at the College of Aviation Technology, Zaria after seven years’ hiatus occasioned by a lack of trainer aircraft.

“The House is desirous of the need for the Federal Government to give due recognition to Dr Olusegun Agagu who had served in various capacities and demonstrated quality leadership to encourage others to dedicate their lives to service to the nation.”

To this end, the House urged the present administration to recognize the selfless services of Dr Olusegun Agagu to the nation, most especially in the Aviation industry and name Akure Airport after him.

The lawmakers, who urged the Federal Government to provide financial support to the Ondo State Government for optimum maintenance of the Airport, mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Reps ask FG to name Akure Airport after late Olusegun Agagu ; Reps ask FG to name Akure Airport after late Olusegun Agagu ; Reps ask FG to name Akure Airport after late Olusegun Agagu ; Reps ask FG to name Akure Airport after late Olusegun Agagu.