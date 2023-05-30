The House of Representatives has demanded the urgent virement of N373 million for the National Assembly E-Library and Dashboard as provided in the 2022 and 2023 Appropriation Acts as a take-off grant for the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Gaza Gbefwi.

From the total amount, the sum of N255 million is for the National Assembly e-library while the sum of N118 million is for Dashboard.

In his lead debate, Hon. Gbefwi said that the National Assembly Library Trust Fund was established by the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act, 2022 for the procurement of Library equipment and for the provision of state-of-the-art library equipment and other related facilities for the retraining of legislators, amongst others.

He said all things have been put in place for the take-off and running of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund such as the constitution of the Board of Trustees, and the appointment of an Executive Secretary for the Trust Fund amongst others.

The lawmaker said in the Appropriation Act, 2022, the sum of N255 million and N118 million was appropriated for the National Assembly e-Library and Dashboard respectively while no amount was appropriated for the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

“The House is aware that the management of the e-Library and the provision of electronic library facilities thereto falls within the exclusive mandate of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, and forms the basis for the establishment of the Trust Fund by this House.

“The House is concerned that any further delay in the in the virement of the sums appropriated for the National Assembly e-Library and Dashboard respectively will impede the smooth take-off of the Trust Fund and invariably affect the attainment of the objectives of the Act in the 2022/2023 financial year.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…





My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…