Reps applaud construction of SEDC headquarters

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Hon Chris Nkwonta, has expressed satisfaction with the level of work carried out so far at the Commission’s headquarters in Enugu State, describing the facility as a critical institutional anchor for driving regional transformation.

Nkwonta stated this in Enugu State during an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing projects and the level of development of infrastructure at the SEDC headquarters.

The Chairman said the establishment of the SEDC headquarters would provide the institutional framework needed to translate the historic philosophy of the Three ‘Rs’ — Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation — formulated after the Nigerian Civil War into practical development programmes for the South-East.

He noted that the Commission’s presence and mandate would provide an opportunity to address the devastating effects of the civil war, decades of neglect and infrastructural deficits across the five states of the region.

According to him, through inclusive economic programmes and strategic interventions, the Commission would contribute to rebuilding damaged infrastructure, including federal roads, public buildings and urban centres, while promoting economic growth and development.

Speaking with journalists during the visit, SEDC Managing Director, Mr Mark Okoye, said the Commission’s headquarters, a four-storey facility donated by the Enugu State Government, would significantly strengthen its operational capacity and institutional efficiency.

Okoye explained that the building would centralise the activities of the Commission by bringing its departments, executive management and staff under one roof, thereby improving coordination, strategic planning and project execution.

He said the arrangement would eliminate administrative fragmentation, encourage long-term planning and facilitate the speedy implementation of regional development master plans.

The Managing Director also highlighted the financial benefits of the facility, noting that operating from a rent-free building would reduce overhead and real estate costs, allowing the Commission to channel more resources into critical development projects, road construction and community-based interventions.

On regional cooperation and innovation, Okoye said the headquarters would serve as a hub for strengthening collaboration among the five South-East states and promoting initiatives capable of stimulating entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

He cited the South-East Venture Capital Programme, launched in May 2026, as one of the initiatives designed to provide funding for young technology innovators, establish innovation hubs and address the challenge of youth migration from the region to other economic centres, particularly Lagos and Abuja.

Okoye further disclosed that the facility would enhance the Commission’s capacity to attract investments through the proposed South-East Investment Company.

He explained that the initiative would provide an institutional platform for connecting private-sector investors, members of the diaspora and other funding sources with major development projects across the region.

He expressed optimism that, with effective institutional coordination, strategic partnerships and sustained investment, the Commission would accelerate development, create economic opportunities and reposition the South-East as a competitive investment destination.