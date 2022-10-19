Reps allay fears on sale of Polaris Bank, confirm presidential approval

•Seek budgetary provision for palliatives for flood victims in 2023 budget

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Reps allay fears on sale of Polaris Bank, confirm presidential approval, Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties, emergency on ravaging flood nationwide,Reps pass Appropriation bill, NSCDC recruitment since 2012, Reps approve total expenditure, Medium Term Expenditure report, Reps to address building collapse, Reps quiz FIRS over tax , security services welfare commission, reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road, Reps urge FG to include Igbo-Ora town on UNESCO World Heritage Centres List, Reps begin probe of NNPC since 1990, Reps reject PENCOM’s report, Reps uncover N32.610bn, Reps tackle accountant general , Absence of ministers, others may stall timely passage of N19.76trn budget, foreign missions' extra-budgetary spending, Reps to quiz Auditor-General over 10 years fuel subsidy expenditures, Reps to quiz accountant general, Reps probe attack of Kuje , hearing on Electoral Offence Tribunal , NNPC to pay fuel subsidy, Reps probes bush clearing, Reps seek improved funding , Reps to enact bill, Reps quiz Navy over details, reps adopt senate position, Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives on Wednesday affirmed that the ongoing sale of Polaris Bank followed due process and got Presidential approval.

Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sale of Polaris Bank, Hon. Henry Nwawuba confirmed this during a press briefing held at the National Assembly, Abuja, allayed investors’ fears on the status of the financial institution.

Hon. Nwawuba disclosed that the Ad-hoc Committee during the scrutiny of various documents and extant regulatory process on the sale of the bank disclosed that there are evidence of substantial compliance in this process.

According to him, out of the 35 companies invited to bid for the bank, the regulatory agency shortlisted the bidders to 15 and later seven and afterwards got Presidential approval to proceed with the sale of the bank.

He said: “On the last legislative day before we broke up from plenary sessions to work on the budget, there was a motion on the floor asking the CBN to suspend the sale of Polaris Bank and cutting up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the circumstances, and I happened to have emerged to Chair that committee.

“The Committee has started work and we have looked at the documents and that is the beauty of investigations in Parliament. The beauty is that regardless of what comes on the floor, it is only when we started looking at the documents before us that we start getting a clearer picture.

“So far, we have found evidence of substantial compliance in this process. We have seen that indeed about 35 companies were invited to bid and of course, it went down to 15 and to 7 and ultimately a recommendation was made and presidential approval is given.

“We are happy so far, but as you know it is an investigation and hopefully, we intend to conclude this investigation and lay the report before we commence sitting.

“So far everything looks really good. We do not have any cause for concern for now. For the stability of the financial systems in Nigeria, we would call on Nigerians to know there is nothing wrong with Polaris Bank as a bank.

“What the House is looking at is the process of the acquisition or the sale and so far, we are confident from what we are seeing. Until we conclude this investigation, I would not be able to speak authoritatively on the matter, but from what we are seeing so far, particularly with the approvals and the steps taken so far there seems to be substantial compliance on the matter so far.

“Nigerians are enjoined to continue to relax and leave their deposits with the bank and continue their business with the bank.

“We feel that as a responsible House, we would look at the process and that is what we oversight the sector and that is what we are looking at. If it is based on the investigation of the House, so far there is no cause for alarm and no cause for concern.

“The bank acquisition process seems to have complied substantially. I do hope customers would make their decision to deposit and withdraw money based on the prudential guidelines, liquidity ratio and another sound financial reasoning and thinking and not just hearsay in social media,” Hon. Nwawuba said.

When asked about the Ad-hoc Committee’s position on the state of health of the bank, Hon. Nwawuba said: “Technically, yes. Except if there is any emergency thing we would discover at the end. I don’t expect any fireworks.”


While speaking on the ravaging flood in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Nwawuba who solicited for Federal Government’s intervention disclosed that no fewer than 35,000 people have so far been displaced from 35 communities.

He also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide a moratorium for farmers who obtained loan facilities and were affected by the ravaging flood.

While acknowledging that the challenges posed by this year’s flood were unprecedented, he observed that “this year we have witnessed high volumes in terms of rainfall from the north down to the southern part of Nigeria. My constituency is not different.

“We have been affected tremendously by displacements. Of course, our farmlands washed away. And people are generally being displaced. We naturally in the southeast are bedevilled with a lot of erosion issues, maybe because of the texture of our soil, but this year it has been particularly bad.

“Thank God it is budget season and it would be good to see us capture palliatives and things that would cushion the effects against next year’s harvest because we know that food production in the country this year would be a challenge.

“I have reached out to the intervention agencies, especially NEMA. In my letter, I listed about 35 communities because we have 64 autonomous communities that make up my constituency. We have a total of about 35,000 people that are currently displaced. Homes have been washed out.

“Yesterday in the news if you saw what happened in Bayelsa where we even had dead bodies being washed off the ravaging flood. Flooding is a very big menace and looking for food and relief items and even non-food items at the moment, just to cushion the effects. It has been very bad.

“I hope it can be taken as a matter of emergency, so we can get necessary relief to the people as quickly as possible. Hopefully, I do believe the emergency services would get to us. We have also reached out to the refugee commission for displaced people.

“We are just looking out for any kind of intervention or assistance be it emergency or scheduled. Whatever we can get now for the Federal Government would really go a long way in assisting the people,” Hon. Nwawuba urged.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Flood: Okowa seeks FG, others support for Delta IDPs

Latest News

Strikes, policies summersault, outdated curricula killing nation’s education…

Latest News

Jandor promises LG autonomy, free, compulsory education in Lagos

Latest News

Remembering Dele Giwa, an icon of bold investigative journalism

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More