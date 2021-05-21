Reps adjourn to 1st June, set for Zonal Constitution review, 5-day security summit

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to adjourn plenary for two weeks to enable adequate participation of members in the Constitution amendment public hearings scheduled to take place across the six geopolitical zones of the federation.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase disclosed this at the end of the plenary.

He assured members that communication would be sent to members on the zonal public hearing on the Constitutional Review exercise in due course.

Tribune Online gathered that members of the Constitutional Amendment Committee from each state were nominated by the State Caucus.

In the same vein, Hon. Wase announced that the Security Retreat organized by the Special Security of the House would commence on Monday 24th May 2021.

He said the House would adjourn plenary for the week to allow members to attend the summit.

