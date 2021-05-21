Reps adjourn to 1st June, set for Zonal Constitution review, 5-day security summit

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja
against physically challenged citizens, Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo, Modular Refinery Licenses, Reps call for prosecution of assailant of late Iniubong Umoren, Reps approve $7.031bn loan, Reps to probe food programme, Reps move to create additional, bill to specify time frame, Reps minority caucus urges, Reps move to criminalise ballot, local government autonomyReps approve N1.679trn revenue, Reps push devolution of powers, Reps propose 0.05per cent , Reps to partner stakeholders, Reps seek peaceful resolution, National Assembly is broke, eight years power outage, prioritise funding, Reps urge FG to rescue, breach of democratic ethos, Pension, Reps to probe utilisation, blocal production of ammunition, udget for North East Commission, Reps raise alarm , Service Chiefs, FG, Diaspora policy, Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum, reps direct mdas on igr, DPR officials, electric power sector reform, illegal importation of arms, National Power Training Institute, 1993 Treaties Act, unremitted crude oil revenue, probe Fulani National Movement, increase number of Appeal Court judges, Reps probe Export Free Zone operations, compulsory vocational studies in secondary school, hike of electricity tariff

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to adjourn plenary for two weeks to enable adequate participation of members in the Constitution amendment public hearings scheduled to take place across the six geopolitical zones of the federation.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase disclosed this at the end of the plenary.

He assured members that communication would be sent to members on the zonal public hearing on the Constitutional Review exercise in due course.

Tribune Online gathered that members of the Constitutional Amendment Committee from each state were nominated by the State Caucus.

In the same vein, Hon. Wase announced that the Security Retreat organized by the Special Security of the House would commence on Monday 24th May 2021.

He said the House would adjourn plenary for the week to allow members to attend the summit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Reps adjourn to 1st June, set for Zonal Constitution review, 5-day security summit

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…  Reps adjourn to 1st June, set for Zonal Constitution review, 5-day security summit

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

 

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Ebubeagu: Don’t politicise security issues, Ebonyi indigenes tell gov Umahi

Latest News

Reps receive Committee’s report on alleged N1trn wasted on Constituency…

Latest News

Gbajabiamila applauds gov Ayade’s defection to APC

Latest News

Speakers sign memorandum of action on implementation of financial autonomy to states…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More