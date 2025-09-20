Reproductive health, GBV ambassadors express concern over silence in fight against violence

Trained ambassadors of Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nafada LGA of Gombe State have expressed serious concern that silence still persists in many cases of violence, hindering progress in the fight against GBV.

They voiced their concerns during a community outreach organised by the Centre for the Study and Resolution of Domestic Violence (CERSDOV) in Nafada on Saturday.

The ambassadors, however, reaffirmed their commitment to sensitising communities on the dangers of abuse and the culture of silence surrounding it.

They further commended the training they received from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Government of Norway through CERSDOV, stating that it has strengthened their resolve to combat GBV at the grassroots level.

Among the speakers were the Councillor representing Nafada West, Hajiya Faratu Ahmed Nafada, and Rabi Abba of the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), who noted that more parents and community members are now aware of GBV-related issues and the available channels for seeking redress.

CERSDOV Research Fellow, Dr Hussaini Momoh Lawal, who led the outreach, explained that the initiative was designed to equip ambassadors with the right knowledge to share across communities, in line with the organisation’s mission.

Also speaking, Barrister Mwaling Na’omi Abdu noted that, with the rising cases of GBV in Gombe State, there is a need for renewed commitment from all stakeholders in order to achieve a GBV-free society.

Na’omi Abdu, who is also a trained ambassador, reaffirmed that the state government, in partnership with UNFPA and CERSDOV, remains committed to creating a safer environment for all genders.