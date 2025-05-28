Reprinting of exam slip messages in circulation fake — JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has distanced itself from some spurious and misleading messages instructing candidates, some of whom have already sat for the resit examination and received their results to reprint their examination slips for a resit examination.

Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclaimed the false messages in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board wishes to draw the public’s attention to misleading messages circulating via a spoofed version of its 66019 shortcode.

“These messages instruct candidates, some of whom have already sat for the resit examination and received their results, to reprint their examination slips for a resit examination.

“We categorically state that these messages are not from JAMB. There are currently no scheduled examinations, and candidates who have successfully completed the resit examination and received their results need not be concerned.

“Such messages are fraudulent and intended to sow confusion,” Benjamin stated.

He explained that the only examination JAMB is planning to conduct, which has yet to be scheduled, is the foreign examination held in nine countries across Europe, the Middle East, and certain African nations.

“Additionally, there will be a mop-up examination for candidates who missed the main and resit examinations and have been granted waivers only for 2025, to participate in the usual mop-up for those who experienced biometric failures.

“We urge the public to disregard these deceptive messages. Those qualified for the mop-up examination, as specified, will be duly notified once preparations are finalized,” the Board stated.

