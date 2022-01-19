Reports that NPA didn’t remit N40bn, $921.61m, £289.931 under me false ― Hadiza Usman

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman has debunked claims that while in office, the agency did not remit N40bn, $921.61m and £289.931.82 into the Federal Government accounts.

In a statement, she personally signed on Tuesday, Hadiza Bala Usman claimed that reports of unremitted monies into the federation account by the NPA when she was MD were meant to tarnish her image.

According to the suspended NPA MD, “Media reports alleging that the Auditor-General of the Federation have issued some queries regarding monies being owed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), by Terminal Operators have come to my attention.

“Ordinarily, the NPA should clear the air about these allegations, and for this reason, I have refused to make any comments since the news broke.

“However, it is becoming more apparent that tarnishing my image is the primary mission of promoters of the story.

“On Tuesday morning, for instance, several people sent me a social media post with the title: “NPA Audit indicts Hadiza Bala Usman for not remitting N40b, $921.61m and £289.931.82 to federal government accounts.”

“I make bold to say that this report is untrue and a fallacy from the imagination of anyone spreading the falsehood.

“I also challenge anyone with proofs of this allegation to present them in public.

“The truth is that even if there are monies unremitted into the federal government’s accounts, these monies will remain in the Treasury Single Account(TSA) where all revenues generated by the Authority domiciles. In addition, the Authority will have explanations for any audit queries that may arise, whenever they do.

“The report claimed that the imaginary allegations of abuse of office, corrupt enrichment and failure to account for billions of naira led to my purported sack.

“I state without any equivocation that I have not received any information about my purported sack from any quarters until this moment.

“I have also not been indicted for any offence as alleged in these increasing lies.

“It is apparent that realising that no credible media outlet would publish unsubstantiated claims as in the case under discussion, promoters of this falsehood have adopted the social media option.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to discountenance the falsehood, which is meant to serve the ulterior motives of its promoters.

“On a final note, I should state that I am proud of my service to the nation regardless of repeated attempts by dark elements to paint me and my service in black.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.