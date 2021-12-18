Reports of bandits attack on operatives untrue ―DSS

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
FILE PHOTO

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday, debunked the reports making the rounds that suspected armed bandits killed and abducted many of its operatives in Abaji community of Abuja in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Reacting to the alleged incident, the spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunaya, described it as “untrue”

The report alleged that gunmen had besieged the locality and shot sporadically for hours.

According to the report, the incident left one vigilante operative dead and an unknown number of DSS operatives were whisked away by the gunmen.

It added that there was no security presence at the time of the attack and the only vigilante operative that stood up to the attackers was gunned down instantly.

