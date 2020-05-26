(REPORT): North-East to lose a generation to Boko Haram, military actions, says Amnesty International

Amnesty International (AI) on Tuesday came out with a damning report on Boko Haram and military activities in the North-East, warning Nigeria is about losing a whole generation to the decade-long attacks in the North Eastern part of the country.

A statement from the global peace agency, announcing the 91-page report, quoted Joanne Mariner, its Acting Director of Crisis Response as saying, ““The past decade of bitter conflict between Nigeria’s military and Boko Haram has been an assault on childhood itself in North-East Nigeria. The Nigerian authorities risk creating a lost generation unless they urgently address how the war has targeted and traumatised thousands of children,” said

“Boko Haram has repeatedly attacked schools and abducted large numbers of children as soldiers or ‘wives,’ among other atrocities.

“The Nigerian military’s treatment of those who escape such brutality has also been appalling. From mass, unlawful detention in inhumane conditions, to meting out beatings and torture and allowing sexual abuse by adult inmates – it defies belief that children anywhere would be so grievously harmed by the very authorities charged with their protection.”

Amnesty also called on Nigeria to urgently “address its failure to protect and provide education to an entire generation of children in the North-East, a region devastated by years of Boko Haram atrocities and gross violations by the military.”

The report entitled, ‘We dried our tears’: was a direct response to the fate of the North-East child and how the military’s alleged widespread unlawful detention and torture had compounded the suffering of children from Borno and Adamawa states “who faced war crimes and crimes against humanity at the hands of Boko Haram” the statement added.

The report, according to Amnesty International, also “reveals how international donors have bankrolled a flawed programme that claims to reintegrate former alleged fighters, but which overwhelmingly amounts to unlawful detention of children and adults.”

Reporting on the person-to-person contacts made in the course of the collecting practical data for the report, Amnesty says, “Between November 2019 and April 2020, Amnesty International interviewed more than 230 people affected by the conflict, including 119 who were children when they suffered serious crimes by Boko Haram, the Nigerian military, or both.

“This included 48 children held in military detention for months or years, as well as 22 adults who had been detained with children.

“Children have been among those most impacted by Boko Haram’s string of atrocities carried out over large swathes of Northeast Nigeria for nearly a decade. The armed group’s classic tactics have included attacks on schools, widespread abductions, recruitment and use of child soldiers, and forced marriage of girls and young women, which all constitute crimes under international law.

“This pattern of crimes is well-known because of high-profile cases like the abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014. However, the scale of abductions has been often underestimated and certainly appears to run into the thousands. Boko Haram continues to force parents to hand over boys and girls, under threat of death. It continues to forcibly “marry” girls and young women. And it continues to murder people who try to escape.

“Children in areas under Boko Haram control have been subjected to torture, including floggings and other beatings, as well as forced to watch public executions and other brutal punishments.

“A 17-year-old girl who escaped Boko Haram after being abducted and held in captivity for four years described life in the Sambisa forest: ‘[My] wicked ‘husband’ always beat me… My daily activities included praying, cooking if there was food, [and] going for Quranic lessons. No movement was allowed, and no visiting friends. It was a terrible experience, and I witnessed different punishments, from shooting to stoning to lashing.’

“She, and most other former child “wives” interviewed — including some who returned with children born during captivity — had received little or no assistance in returning to school, starting livelihoods, or accessing psychosocial support.

“I’d like to go to school, but there’s no money,” said the 17-year-old girl. “The biggest help for me would be to go to school.”

The global body says those who escaped Boko Haram brutality aren’t faring well in the hands of the military too.

The agency noted that, “Children who escape Boko Haram territory face a raft of violations by the Nigerian authorities, also including crimes under international law. At best, they end up displaced, struggling for survival and with little or no access to education. At worst, they are arbitrarily detained for years in military barracks, in conditions amounting to torture or other ill-treatment.”

