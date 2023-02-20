By: Ifedayo Ogunyemi

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Remo Federal constituency, Hon Bola Oluwole, has denied masterminding the violent protests that occurred in Sagamu are of Ogun State on Monday.

Oluwole said reports alleging that he masterminded the protests in which some commercial banks were vandalised and razed were handiwork of members of the opposition party who aim to smear his image.

According to a statement he personally signed and made available to Tribune Online, Oluwole said he was no where his constituency at the time of the protest as he was just returning from Abuja where he had met with presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar in Abuja.

While condemning the violent attack, he however urged the APC-led government to address the issues of fuel scarcity and new naira notes which appeared to be the cause of the protests rather than shifting the blame to innocent Nigerians.

“My attention has been drawn to a broadcast message circulating around that I mastermind the violence protest in Sagamu Remo.

“This is action is the handiwork of opposition in the ruling party, APC who were hellbent to destroy and smear my image. They are afraid of my growing popularity as we approach the 2023 generations on Saturday.

“I want to say it in strong terms that I am not in anyway connected to the protest, Nigerians are only angered by the economic hardships in the country and their inability to access their hard earn money and the fuel scarcity.

“The APC-led government should address the situation rather than shifting the blame to innocent Nigerians.

“I am a peace loving person, a grassroots politician who has the love of his people at heart, I will never get my self involve in things that will destroy the peace and tranquility of my constituency.

“As at yesterday evening, our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar met with all National Assembly candidates to strategise for the election so where will I have the chance to mobilise for the violent protest.





“The development of my constituency is what is Paramount to me as a politician not to destroy the existing structures otherwise as purported from the camp of the opposition.

“I am condemning the attacks on the banks in it’s entirety and appeal to our youths to be patience and shun violent activities.

“I want to urge the general public and the people of my constituency to disregard the message and go about their daily activities in peace,” the statement read.