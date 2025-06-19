‘Repaint your houses or face action’, Anambra govt issues deadline to residents

The Anambra State Government has issued a stern directive to residents and property owners occupying dilapidated or defaced buildings across key urban areas, mandating them to repaint their houses or face enforcement measures beginning July 1.

This directive was announced on Thursday in a statement by the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Felix Odimegwu, who emphasised the state’s commitment to enhancing environmental aesthetics and enforcing the Anambra State Environmental Management, Protection and Administration Law 2024.

According to the statement, the repainting initiative will be focused on buildings located in high-visibility areas across Onitsha, Awka, Nkpor, Nnewi, and Ekwuluobia, and will take immediate effect.

“Notice is hereby given to all residents and occupants of buildings which are in public view areas of the state… that general household inspection on dilapidated and unpainted structures defacing the environment shall commence with immediate effect,” Odimegwu stated.

ALSO READ: APC Adamawa condemns attack on North-East zonal vice chairman

The commissioner said residents and corporate organisations in the affected areas are required to repaint their houses, especially those that have not undergone repainting in the last 10 years or whose current paint condition detracts from the environment.

“This exercise is aimed at strengthening the existing building structures, improving the aesthetic ambience, and the green space of the state as enshrined in the Anambra State Environmental Management, Protection and Administration Law 2024, Part 4, Section 79 (1–7),” he said.

He further revealed that field operations by regulatory agencies will begin July 1, 2025, to ensure compliance, and stressed that all buildings within public view must meet the new environmental standards.

“Hence, residents are enjoined to fully maintain, repaint (if necessary) their residential and commercial premises which are in public view (anyaora) areas,” the statement added.

Dr. Odimegwu reaffirmed the government’s broader goal of promoting a cleaner and more visually appealing urban environment, calling on all citizens to act promptly.

“A clean, beautiful and eco-friendly Anambra is possible if we join hands together to improve her aesthetic ambience,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE