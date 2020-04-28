Rep warns against cover-up in Niger Delta fishes probe

A member from the Niger Delta representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, on Tuesday cautioned against any attempt to cover-up the circumstances that led to the death of several fishes along the Niger Delta coastline.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Ibrahim Lawal, the lawmaker vowed that anything short of a thorough and diligent probe into the matter would be resisted by stakeholders and the people of the area.

He described the incident as ‘colossal’ with calamitous consequences for the socio-economic lives of both the citizens in the affected states of the Niger Delta.

He said he has been monitoring the response and activities of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), since the outbreak of the incident, adding that preliminary investigation he conducted suggests possible toxicity of the Atlantic Ocean by major oil and gas companies operating within those areas.

According to him, “My attention, as the Representative of Degema/Bonny federal constituency, has been drawn to the catastrophic death of fishes around the Niger Delta coastline by my constituents and other persons from neighbouring Niger Delta communities.

“The death of the fishes in our coastal waterways is colossal and has severe implications on the socio-economic development of our people in particular and the States of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Delta in general. Their death may be as a consequence of pollution caused by the oil and gas companies operating in the region or other associated factors as noted by some environmentalists, or likely as a result of increasing toxicity of the Atlantic Ocean, which the primary investigation I conducted indicates. And it can also be all of the aforementioned.”

The lawmaker appealed to his constituents and all those affected by the calamity to remain law-abiding pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to him, “I urge my constituents to be law-abiding and continue to maintain peace and order to allow for meaningfully engagements with the State institutions and the Oil and Gas Companies, whose activities directly impact on the coastline

“Consequently, I am closely monitoring the current actions being taken by the NOSDRA and urge the agency to be unwavering in its attempt to unravel the truth and present a result that would be accepted within the global community, as no cover-up in whatever disguise would be tolerated

“In the event that urgent actions are not taken to address this ugly imbroglio, I have been in serious discussions with my fellow members, from the Niger Delta region and other zones, on the best approach to apply through legislative means to ensure that our constituents get justice.

Dagogo, therefore, urged the Federal Government to transparently audit the matter, and if anybody, Corporate, or otherwise was found wanting, such a body should be sanctioned in line with Nigerian and International Laws.

