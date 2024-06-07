The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate Reps member, Ikenga Ugochinyere and other lawmakers over a recent solidarity visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that Ugochinyere had led about 50 lawmakers on a solidarity visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to attend the first anniversary of the governor in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The decision of the House was sequel to a point of privilege raised by Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State on Thursday at plenary.

Citing Order Six Rule One, Rep. Gagdi said his privilege as a member of the House was breached as the lawmaker misinterpreted the visit of some lawmakers to Mr Fubara.

He stated that Rep. Ugochinyere had issued a statement to the press on the visit, giving the impression that the lawmakers represented the House.

He further claimed that the lawmakers were members of the Local Content Committee who were in Rivers state on an overnight assignment but used the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the governor, which according to Gagdi was the custom of the House to visit the governor of a state.

ALSO READ: Minimum Wage: Resign if you can’t pay, Nigerians react to Governors

“One of our colleagues issued a press statement that the delegation was in River State for a solidarity visit to the governor. It is okay to do a solidarity visit but not for members to be misrepresented. I urge the House to look for this publication and interact with Ikenga.

“My own is to investigate and equally interact with Honourable Ikenga in determining whether there was a delegation of 40 or 50 members of the House that paid the solidarity visit,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker in his ruling said the leadership of the House will invite Rep. Ugochinyere to investigate further. He therefore referred the issue to the House Committee on Ethics for investigation.

Recall that Rep. Ugochinyere, member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since the supremacy battle, Rep. Ugochinyere has been holding briefings with the media and issuing statements in support of the Governor Fubara and claimed to be the leader of the G60, a group of invincible 60 lawmakers that are on the warring part of Fubara.