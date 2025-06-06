Rep Olajide ‘Odidi Omo’ to host Eid al-Adha prayer at new ground in Ibadan

THE member representing Ibadan North West/South West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Dhikrullah Adedeji Stanley Olajide, popularly known as Odidi Omo, is set to host this year’s Eid al-Adha prayer at a newly established praying ground in the Anfani area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The two-rakat prayer is scheduled for 9am today.

The development is part of his ongoing efforts to support religious and community infrastructure within his constituency.

The praying ground, located directly opposite an ultra-modern mosque that is nearing completion, was personally paved by Honourable Olajide. The mosque project, which stands as a legacy of devotion and philanthropy, was embarked upon in honour of his late father, Alhaji Abdullateef Akin-Tokunbo Olajide, a respected figure in the community.

Set within the Asabari area of Anfani, off Ring Road in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, the venue is expected to host hundreds of worshippers for the Eid al-Adha prayers.

Community members have commended the initiative, describing it as a valuable addition to the religious and social fabric of the area.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune ahead of the celebrations, Honourable Olajide expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the opportunity to witness another Eid, while reiterating his commitment to the welfare and spiritual uplift of the people of the constituency.

He noted that the paved praying ground is a step towards ensuring a dignified and safe environment for communal worship.

“As we commemorate Eid al-Adha, I urge all Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice, unity and compassion, which this sacred festival represents. Let us extend love and kindness to our neighbours, regardless of their faith or background, and renew our commitment to the peaceful progress of our communities and our dear nation,” Olajide said.

He wished his constituents and Nigerians at large a joyous and spiritually fulfilling Eid.

“May this season bring peace to our homes, prosperity to our land and renewed strength to our national unity,” he added.

