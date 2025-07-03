Rep Nnabuife condemns killing of Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra

… urges security agencies to fish out perpetrators

The member representing Orumba North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon Chinwe Nnabuife, on Thursday condemned the killing of 10 Ebonyi indigenes during a violent attack in Ogboji community in the state.

The lawmaker, while addressing news men in Abuja shortly after the plenary session, urged the security agencies to swing into action and a full-scale, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book

She urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), and both the Anambra and Ebonyi State Governments to ensure those behind the killings were identified and brought to justice.

Nnabuife also called on the Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, to extend immediate relief and support to the victims’ families, including medical care and psychological services for the injured and bereaved.

She appealed to the media and the general public to refrain from spreading misinformation or inflaming narratives that could worsen tensions. “This is not the time for blame or sensationalism. It is a moment for sober reflection, national solidarity, and truth,” she said.

The lawmaker expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved families, the people of Ebonyi State, and the residents of Ogboji.

“I stand with you in grief and in hope. As your representative, I remain fully committed to ensuring that justice is served and that such a tragedy never occurs again,” she said.

The tragic incident, which occurred during a meeting of the Ebonyi community in Ogboji, claimed the lives of lawful residents of Ebonyi State extraction, who were members of the Ebonyi Union.

She lamented that the victims were allegedly attacked by unknown assailants during what was meant to be a routine community gathering.

” It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of national responsibility that I address you today on a tragic incident that recently occurred in Ogboji. No Nigerian citizen deserves to be murdered in cold blood under any circumstances. This is an attack on our collective humanity, and it must not go unanswered,” the lawmaker said while addressing reporters at the National Assembly Complex.

While calling for justice, the lawmaker provided context to the violence, stating that the incident appeared to have been triggered by a leadership dispute within the Ebonyi Union in Ogboji.

She said, based on preliminary information gathered from survivors, eyewitnesses, community leaders, and security operatives, the conflict allegedly escalated when one faction reportedly invited external armed elements, leading to the fatal attack.

Nnabuife, however, cautioned that the violence should not be misconstrued as ethnic or communal.

She said, “All indications show that this was neither an ethnic nor a communal conflict, but rather an intra-group crisis among members of the same ethnic background. Ebonyi indigenes have lived peacefully in Ogboji community for years, going about their businesses without any form of harassment or intimidation from their host community.”

The lawmaker recalled that before the attack, a formal petition had been lodged with the Ogboji town union by the chairman and seven members of the Ebonyi union, accusing a splinter group of breaking away with vital union materials, including the minute book, financial records, and cash.

The leadership crisis reportedly came to a head in March 2025, when the splinter group publicly distanced itself from the parent body.

Notably, the alleged leader of the splinter group, who was also the union’s chairman and among those killed in the attack, had reportedly given a formal statement to the police before his death, confirming the internal rift.

The lawmaker commended the quick response of the Ogboji town union, local youth vigilante groups, and community leaders for their role in stabilising the situation, evacuating the injured, and ensuring arrangements for the burial and welfare of the deceased.

She said, “I also wish to commend the Ebonyi community in Ogboji for the remarkable calm, maturity, and restraint they have exhibited in the face of such profound loss. Their conduct is a beacon of hope and unity in these trying times.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

