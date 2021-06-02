Rep minority caucus condemns killing of Ortom’s aide

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji, Kehinde Akintola - Anuja
minority caucus condemns killing , Reps suspend constitutional amendment, Reps move to scrap, Reps decry wanton killing, astronomic increase of N20m budget, Reps query Sheda's astronomic increase of N20m budget to N2bn within 7-yr, Reps to establish maritime, Reps propose upward review, visa clearance charge, Reps lament $268.8m funding, conduct comprehensive audit, Reps summon CBN gov, Minority Caucus condemns assassination, probe forceful occupation, Reps seek powers, Reps unhappy over recurring, manufacturing of substandard steel, Reps quiz FIRS , Direct Sale Direct Purchase, establishment of sustainable development fund, Reps probe tax evasion, primary healthcare centres, revenue accrued from debts, capital expenditure for Police , Reps confirm new service chiefs, Reps task service chiefs, Shasha violence, Reps task new NDDC management , multi-billion dollar imported arms, Reps move to probe, Infectious Disease Control bill, scale down bills, Reps probe NNPC , Submit all records, COVID-19 funds, initiate new strategy to end insecurity, Reps approve N13.588trn budget, elective offices, call for review of security architecture, 41 Supreme Court justices, Polytechnic Financial audit account , IAR&T on Status Inquiry, NEMA NEDC, Reps to probe abandoned, planned takeover of Chibok, N11 billion road projects, We did not ask FRSC personnel to bear arms , reps, buhari, airport, aviation, budgetary allocation, constitution , Nigeria, reps, Water Resources Bill, Airports concession, House of Reps,Nigeria , TETFund, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road contract, minority caucus, 30 slots, jobs , Reps not investigating the Vice President,Nigerian Correctional Service, probe, reps, police brutality, NLNG account, NLNG account, Refugees Commission, BPP Deputy Director, Petroleum Industry Bill, Gas explosions, decay of seized items, UBE Act amendment, ube act amendment, UBE Act amendment

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, condemned the murder of the Senior Special Adviser on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, AIG Christopher Dega (rtd), by suspected gunmen in Jos, Plateau State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Minority Leader of the House Hon Ndudi Elumelu

According to the statement, “our caucus is shocked by such wicked and devilish act and calls on the police and other security forces to immediately track down and bring the killers to the full wrath of the lawl

“The Minority caucus is deeply grieved by the incessant killings across our nation under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and calls on the Federal Government to take more effective and proactive measure to stem the worsening tide of insecurity in the nation.”

The Caucus condoled with the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, as well as the family of AIG Dega (rtd) and supplicated to God to comfort them at this moment of grief.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.

VERDICT: False.

FULL STORY: Some Nigerian students on May 27, 2021, got an SMS on their mobile phones from TETFund2021, informing them of their eligibility for the ongoing TETFund 20,000 grant.

The SMS reads: “Congratulations, You’re eligible to benefit from the ongoing TETFUND N20,000 Grant. You can accept the grant by clicking http://bit.ly/TETFUND-GRANTS today.”

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Rep minority caucus condemns killing of Ortom’s aide

Rep minority caucus condemns killing of Ortom’s aide

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tired of staying in Nigeria? Let us help you relocate with ease. Click here to send a WhatsApp message now.

You might also like
Latest News

Local stock market reverses losses as investors earn N36bn

Latest News

Continuous killings show Villa, govt houses, National Assembly not evidence of…

Latest News

PIND, BASICS-II, KOLPING train 69 commercial seed entrepreneurs in Niger Delta

Latest News

DIG raises the alarm over gathering of secessionist group in Edo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More