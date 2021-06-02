Rep minority caucus condemns killing of Ortom’s aide

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, condemned the murder of the Senior Special Adviser on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, AIG Christopher Dega (rtd), by suspected gunmen in Jos, Plateau State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Minority Leader of the House Hon Ndudi Elumelu

According to the statement, “our caucus is shocked by such wicked and devilish act and calls on the police and other security forces to immediately track down and bring the killers to the full wrath of the lawl

“The Minority caucus is deeply grieved by the incessant killings across our nation under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and calls on the Federal Government to take more effective and proactive measure to stem the worsening tide of insecurity in the nation.”

The Caucus condoled with the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, as well as the family of AIG Dega (rtd) and supplicated to God to comfort them at this moment of grief.

