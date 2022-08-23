Rep member sues for cooperation over new college of education

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has called for cooperation from host communities of the newly established Federal College of Education (Technical), Ekiadolor for its smooth take-off, which is billed for September this year.

Idahosa, who made the appeal on Monday at a town hall meeting and facility tour of the new school, urged the host communities especially the youth of Ekiadolor, Iguediaken, Iguodia and Ivuokhinmwin, to cooperate with the new management of the institution.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the location of this school for the South-South in Edo State.

“Beyond the employment opportunities this will bring, the economy of these communities will also receive a boost so we need the cooperation of all so that this will be rated best among its contemporaries which are the other five in the other geo-political zones and subsequently the best federal college of education in the country.

“The school is expected to begin by September and that will open the economy of this place and we are already working on the budget for next year, proposals needed to stabilise the school will be suggested into the budget and as part of our oversight function, we will monitor compliance, he assured.

Idahosa also promised the perimeter fencing of the school and rehabilitation of adjoining roads to ensure easy access and security.

Speaking earlier, the provost of the college, Dr Emmanuel Asagha, said that 16 temporary employment slots, which would include women, would be given to the four communities, just as he promised to ensure that they were given priority in the next employment process.

“We are going to ensure that we comply with federal character which gives 25 per cent of senior cadre and 75 percent of junior to the host communities. This is a project that we are expected to work together and I assure you that we are part of you as our host communities believing that in few years from now, people from here will lead the school”, Asagha further reassured.

He commended the leadership style of Idahosa who he said had been concerned about the take-off of the school rather than making personal requests.