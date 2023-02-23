Clement Idoko

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Moshood Oshun representing Lagos Mainland II, has appealed to students, particularly in Lagos Mainland, to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Saturday Presidential election.

He has also canvassed for the support of all other candidates contesting in the 2023 general elections under the platform of APC.

Oshun made the call when he hosted the students union leaders of the four institutions of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Federal College of Education (Technical) and Lagos State College of Health Technology on Thursday in Lagos.

He is also a Federal House Representative candidate, having won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Lagos Mainland.

Oshun noted that Tinubu has all it takes to take Nigeria out of the woods, saying when elected as President would prioritise education and the welfare of students.

He also promised to look into the demand of students for accelerated action on the proposed upgrade of YABATECH to University status, saying this has long been overdue.

The student leaders who were glad to meet with him made some request among which was demand made by the President of Faculty of Education Comrade Emmanuel Oladeji, seeking an interactive session with the students community at least twice a year.

Comrade Majaro Temitope, the student union president of YABATECH, reminded the lawmaker of severe agitation that Yaba College of Technology should be upgraded to a full fledge University of Technology.

In his remarks, a former student leader, Comrade Sanusi Sulaimon who was the Convener of the meeting, also appreciated the Hon. Oshun’s gesture, especially for his numerous interventions during his stay at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He expressed optimism that Oshun would do more when he moved to the National Assembly and believe the trust in him will make him do more as he moves to the National Assembly.





The student leaders promised to work with him in his manifestos to ensure the student community is not left behind.

They also promised to mobilize some of their colleagues who registered on campus or stayed around the institutions premises (off campus). That discussions are ongoing on ensuring their numbers galvanized votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A closing remark by a former student leader comrade Baale also tasked the students whose institutions come out well will be appreciated.