Rep member mobilises for Tinubu, says voter registration crucial to 2027

A federal lawmaker from Lagos State, Honourable Adesola Adedayo, has said the ongoing voter registration exercise is crucial to favourable outcome in the 2027 elections.

The medical doctor, representing Apapa federal constituency also tied the expected success of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election project to the exercise in the state and nationally.

He appealed to chieftains of his All Progressives Congress (APC) to massively mobilise the grassroots for the President, starting with getting those constitutionally-qualified to vote, to register.

Adedayo, a former two-term chairman of Apapa-Iganmu LCDA disclosed that he has been on the field with his team since the commencement of the exercise, mobilising his base and constituents to go out and register.

The first-termer in the National Assembly stated that his involvement with the grassroots mobilisation has shown him that there are countless potential Tinubu voters in the state who just need to be guided through the process of being able to vote in 2027.

Describing the President as a wartime leader in the mould of Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Julius Caesar, Saladin, Winston Churchill and Dwight D. Eisenhower, the lawmaker explained that apart from the insecurity gripping the country, which is almost at war-front proportion, the President is also fighting economic battles to rescue the commonwealth from cannibals sucking it for decades.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration, saying that at the President’s age and the quantum of material blessings he has received from God, what is paramount to him now is a legacy of service to his fatherland.

He assured the Nigerian leader will deliver, noting, “I remember when he became Lagos governor and in the early days, some people were shouting just like now, that he wasn’t shaping up as expected. But they usually forget Asiwaju is a strategist. He just doesn’t do things, particularly in governance and politics because he knows people’s lives are at stake. Then his strategic governance delivery kicked in, in Lagos and everybody began to hail him, including the early-day critics.”

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE