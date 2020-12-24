Rep member, Akande-Sadipe, tests positive for COVID-19

The House of Representatives member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has tested positive for COVID-19.

One of her aides made the disclosure that the lawmaker tested positive and has urged people who she had come into contact with to immediately go into isolation.

It was disclosed that one of the family members of the lawmaker who is an active anti-human trafficking advocate and Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora has also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The source disclosed that the Lawmaker and her family are currently asymptomatic and have been observing self-isolation.

“We have also investigated and found out that Hon. Tolu has not appeared at any public event since Wednesday, December 16, 2020 and was not at any of the events to celebrate her late political mentor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which took place a week ago.”

The lawmaker is said to have kept the information close to her to recover in private without any drama and had tested negative thrice earlier as she submitted herself to constant tests.

