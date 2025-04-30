Rep Manu Soro donates N3.05m to settle WAEC/NECO fees of 105 students

A sum of ₦3.05 million has been provided by the Member of the House of Representatives representing Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State for the payment of SSCE-NECO fees for 105 final-year students from four gifted secondary schools located in Sade, Darazo, Soro, and Gabarin.

This gesture aligns with the fundamental objective of supporting legacy projects in the Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency and the Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidised Shuttle Service.

The tuition-free schools, established in 2021 by Honourable Mansur Manu Soro, are merit-based secondary institutions designed to cater for the most outstanding students in the Federal Constituency.

The donation is consistent with Honourable Mansur Manu Soro’s vision of institutionalising innovative financing mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of his legacy projects in the education, health, and water sectors, beyond his tenure in office.

The Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidised Shuttle Service, also established by Honourable Mansur Manu Soro in 2022, offers subsidised transport services to commuters within the constituency at a rate of ₦20 per kilometre.

The service covers the Bauchi–Potiskum, Bauchi–Ningi, and Darazo–Dukku routes, creating jobs and income across the entire transportation value chain, while providing relief to the people.

The list of the 105 benefiting students and their respective schools has been tabulated and displayed for ease of reference.

The Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidised Shuttle Service will continue to support initiatives that have a direct impact on the lives of people in Darazo and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas of Bauchi State, as stated in a release e-signed by Engr. Idris Miya, Chairman, Management Committee of the Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidised Shuttle Service, and Najeeb Bappayo Darazo, of the Darazo-Ganjuwa Legacy Projects Management Committee.

