Rep Kuye returns 200 out-of-school children to classrooms

A total of 200 educationally marginalised children resident in Shomolu Local Government Area of Lagos State have been formally registered as pupils in selected primary schools in the zone, joining thousands of their age mates on September 15 to enter the classrooms for the first time.

Providing the new hope and learning opportunities, was a legal practitioner and House of Representatives member representing Somolu Federal Constituency, Honourable Ademorin Kuye, under the aegis of Kuye Educational Support Initiative.

School materials including uniforms, knapsacks, writing materials, and flasks, were presented to the beneficiaries during the takeoff of the ‘Out-of-School Children’ by the Kuye Educational Support Initiative in the LCDA.

At the event, which attracted key All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and council officials, including councillors, Kuye explained that the programme was not a typical back-to-school initiative, but one specifically targeted at children, whose parents were unable to send them to school.

The federal lawmaker, who gave credit to stakeholders like Akintunde Ogunfemi and Sheu Awobajo of Best Achievers School for their collaboration, said he had no doubts that the project would help steer the children from vices.

He bemoaned crime statistics in Somolu’s Ilaje neighbourhood linking it to lack of education and vulnerability to crimes adding “many children were out-of-school because their parents cannot afford the costs of training them.”

He said the aim of the initiative was to bring these children into schools, reducing their vulnerability to exploitation and creating equal opportunities.

“We want to remove them from the hands of criminals. What we are doing here today is not going to be a one-off. We are going to be doing it every year with a larger number of children,” he said.

He warned that a high number of out-of-school children poses a threat to national and community security,” hence, the need for collective action.

Speaking at the event, his wife, Mrs Olayemi Kuye, expressed concern and commitment to the educational support initiative, emphasising the importance of active engagement and monitoring to ensure the children regularly attended school and pursued their studies.

Chairman, Planning Committee of the initiative, Ogunfemi stressed that there was a clear distinction between back-to-school programme and the Out-of-School Children Initiative, saying that education was a basic necessity and “not something we should politicise.”

Currently, the lawmaker is constructing a three-block of three classrooms each at Albarika Primary School complex in Bariga.

The highlight of the event was an inspection visit by journalist to some projects in the council facilitated by the lawmaker.

One of the projects is the Egbe Akomolede Ati Asa Hall at Baptist Senior High School, Obanikoro. The hall, according to Awure, was built for teaching pupils the indigenous Nigerian Languages, especially Yoruba and culture.

Behind Baptist Senior High School is also a 12-classroom block in Shepherd Hill Primary School, which Kuye also facilitated.

