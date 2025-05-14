Rep Jaji raises alarm over spate of insecurity in Zamfara

The member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, on Wednesday, raised alarm over the escalating insecurity in Zamfara state.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to urgently stop the ugly development in the national interest

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the lawmaker lamented that the situation has deteriorated to a point that the bandits now operate effectively unchallenged.

The lawmaker, however, kicked against the clamour for the declaration of emergency rule due to the spate of insecurity in Zamfara.

He said, “Armed bandits have taken control of several parts of my constituency, where they not only kill at will but have also established themselves as the de facto authorities over local residents.”

Jaji declared that there was a need for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s security architecture, expressing concern that those close to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may not be providing him with an accurate account of the deteriorating conditions in the North-West.

The lawmaker argued that the country has sufficient manpower, but stressed the need for security agencies to adopt new strategies, with a stronger focus on intelligence gathering and proactive operations.

Jaji, who chaired the House committee on National Security and Intelligence in the 8th Assembly, argued that it would be illogical to declare emergency rule in Zamfara state when over twenty states of the Federation are also faced with security challenges.

He called for synergy between major stakeholders like community leaders, security agencies and the government to address the spate of insecurity in the state.

Jaji also called on both the state and federal government to redouble their efforts in tackling the worsening security situation in not only Zamfara state but in the entire northern part of the country.

He said, “I don’t believe that in Nigeria we need mercenaries to prosecute the war against terrorists. Our gallant soldiers have the capacity to secure the country. But the only thing that we need to do as a country is to step up a little bit, to be more digitalised in the way we operate.

“Honestly, I don’t subscribe to the idea of hiring mercenaries. We must make sure the resources given to our security agents by the federal government are substantially okay. But let’s ensure the monitoring and the efficacy of how they discharge their dut,y and then how they can continue to be supported in terms of their welfare.

“Because if they are being motivated by welfare and so many other things, anybody can feel so strong and you can take any step to fight these people.”

Jaji, who also narrated a vivid account of how a huge number of his constituents have been displaced due to the nefarious activities of bandits, called on the authorities to provide relief materials to all those affected.

