Rep fetes orphans, destitute, empower women to mark golden anniversary

FOR Honourable Abass Adigun, member of the House of Representatives representing Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, reaching 50 years in sound health in a country where life expectancy is about 54.8 years is a thing to be thankful to God for.

The lawmaker, prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, had intended to have a low key celebration of the milestone, by going to an orphanage to celebrate with the parentless children and doling out cash gifts to 50 underprivileged women, instead of throwing loud parties with the high and mighty in attendance.

When he hit the gold on June 28, Hon Adigun visited Winnies Castle Orphanage located in Felele, one of the communities in his constituency, to mark the day with the children of the home. The lawmaker, who took bags of rice, beans and gari, cartoon of noodles, bags and cash gift to the home, was welcomed by the children who sang, danced and prayed for him. Thereafter, a birthday cake, which he also took to the orphanage, was cut with the children who were obviously delighted to have the lawmaker mingle with them on his 50th birthday.

In his pep talk to the children, Adigun asked them to face their studies squarely, as education remains the only tool to liberate the minds from the shackles of ignorance and place them on a high pedestal in the world with enhanced socio-economic condition. “My father did not want me to go to school. I strove hard to get educated on my own and God crowned my efforts with success. I travelled out of the country to the United States where I joined the military there, specifically, the Navy. I was there for many years before the retired and returned home to participate in politics.”

“Only education can make you successful and help your path in life. The fact that you are in this orphanage with no known parents should not be a barrier for you. Face your education very seriously and pray to God also. He will bring help for you. There is nothing that says you cannot be where I am today or even get higher offices,” he said.

Founder of the home, Mrs Kehinde Osaro Aiyeola, thanked the lawmaker, who is popularly called Agboworin, for the choice of her orphanage, praying that the great gains would accompany his donations to the home and the children. She commended the lawmaker for his promise to regularly visit the home to donate to the needy children of the facility.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, who retired from the United States Navy to join politics in Nigeria, and his small entourage, moved to Kobomoje area of Ibadan South-East where 50 selected women were given cash gift to mark the golden anniversary. He promised the women he would still embark on a bigger empowerment for women and widows, explaining that he selected only 50 out of the women in his constituency to celebrate his 50th anniversary. He said the cash gift was to add to the money they were using for their various businesses.

Coordinated by Mrs Funmilayo Kobomoje, the beneficiaries were full of praises for Hon Adigun for considering them, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which has kept many politicians in Abuja. The women pledged their continued support for the lawmaker, urging him to keep up the good work he has started. They expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for not letting them down with the representation he has been giving them in Abuja. They, thereafter, prayed for him and wished him well.

Not done for the day, the PDP lawmaker went to Agbongbon Maternity Hospital along Idi-Arere road as part of the activities marking the day. Adigun was born at the maternity on Sunday, 50 years ago and coincidentally, his golden jubilee fell on Sunday. He settled the medical bill of a woman who was delivered of a baby girl at the maternity. The lawmaker promised to return to look into the needs of the hospital to see what he could facilitate to better it.

Still in the celebratory mood, the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, commissioned caterers, who made food and provided drinks shared to destitute at the beggars’ colony in Sabo area of Ibadan as well as Oja’ba in Ibadan South-East.

Hon Adigun, at the end of the activities for the day, expressed satisfaction that he achieved what he had set out to achieve to mark his 50th anniversary. Speaking with Sunday Tribune, he emphasized that his reason for join politics was to make life better for people. “I have seen how things are done in the United States and other Western countries and it saddens me when I see the level we are in Nigeria. I don’t want to be an armchair critic, which was I decided to come home to contribute my quota to the development of the country.

“It is one year since I was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives and Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Navy. I have about 10 motions to my name and two bills are in the works. For a Johnny just come like me to have achieved this in one year, it is not a bad thing at all. Also, I have empowered youths after taking them through entrepreneurial training. I have been sponsoring free remedial classes for indigent secondary school students. I am happy to announce that one of them score above 300 in UTME, while hundreds scored above 200 pass mark. All these are in addition to my erecting gates and embarking on the construction of multimillion naira mini sport complex at a secondary school in Ibadan North-East,” he said.

