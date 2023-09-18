The Member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State, Hon. Nnamdi Eziechi, has assured investors hoping to do business in the oil-producing State of a robust partnership with the state government.

Hon. Eziechi, who gave the assurance when a tripartite team of investors paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba, assured them of adequate security for their lives and businesses.

He added that the state government was deeply committed to creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the teeming youth of the state.

According to him, there was little the government could do to meaningfully engage the youth without the intervention of the private sector.

He pointed out that the present administration in the state had put in place enough incentives to encourage investors.

The lawmaker thanked the team, made up of representatives of First Rhema Solutions, Off-Field Concepts, and Dahua Technology, West Africa, for their interest in doing business in the state and promised to facilitate the processes that would make the partnership work.

He said any measure that would enhance the well-being of Delta youths would continue to enjoy his support.

He said the team’s proposal for the training of a good number of youths in smart cities, e-governance, and surveillance was good for the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of First Rhema Solutions, Mr. Mark Obi, said the visit was to bring to the attention of Hon. Eziechi the investment ideas of the team.

This, he said, would help the Government of Delta State create more job opportunities for the youth and increase revenue generation in the state.

Mr Obi said the organisations would synergize to produce a package that would include solutions and hardware to drive the investments.





He urged the lawmaker to assist in facilitating the team’s meeting with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to discuss the details.

