Rep Etteh lauds Tinubu for appointing Usoro Akpabio as SSDC MD

The member representing Eket/ONNA/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Miss Usoro Akpabio as the Managing Director of the newly established South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

In a statement endorsed by the lawmaker and made available to our correspondent in Uyo, he expressed confidence in Miss Akpabio’s capacity to lead the commission, citing her wealth of experience in public service and commitment to national development.

“I sincerely commend President Tinubu for this visionary appointment. Miss Usoro Akpabio is a seasoned public servant whose dedication and competence will certainly drive the success of the new commission,” Etteh said.

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom State to rally behind the new Managing Director, as her leadership at the SSDC could unlock unprecedented development opportunities for Akwa Ibom and the South-South region.

“As the SSDC begins operations, I call on all Akwa Ibom people to support Miss Akpabio in this important assignment. With unity and collective effort, we can usher in a new era of prosperity for our state and the entire South-South region,” he added.

He explained that, “Miss Akpabio’s appointment is a strategic move to strengthen regional development efforts and promote inclusive governance in the Niger Delta.”

It may be recalled that the South-South Development Commission was recently established to coordinate and implement development initiatives across the six states in the geopolitical zone, focusing on infrastructure, human capital development, and environmental sustainability.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE