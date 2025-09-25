Latest News

Rep Aguocha lauds DSS, AGF over lifesaving medical aid to Nnamdi Kanu

Lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has praised the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Ajayi, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for timeously intervening in the medical case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. 

The federal lawmaker, who spoke Thursday in Abuja, expressed satisfaction that following his formal appeal to the DSS boss, Kanu was relocated to a secure medical facility and is being treated in accordance with the recommendations of his doctors. 

The lawmaker dismissed reports that Kanu wasn’t receiving adequate medical attention, disclosing that he was personally monitoring the welfare of the detained separatist leader. Aguocha is Kanu’s Rep in the House of Representatives. 

The lawmaker commended what he described as the prompt response and humane disposition of the DSS boss and the AGF, saying their action was an affirmation of leadership, compassion, and respect for human rights.

“This matter is not solely political or legal. It is fundamentally about human dignity, the sanctity of life, and the supremacy of the rule of law. I commend the DSS and the Attorney General for showing responsibility and empathy,” stated the lawmaker. 

Reasserting his broader vision, Hon. Aguocha “stressed the importance of adopting a political solution that upholds justice while fostering reconciliation, peace, and stability across the Southeast.”

