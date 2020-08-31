Reopening Enugu airport will boost economic recovery ― Ex-gov Nnamani

A one time Governor of Enugu State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani on Monday said that the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu would boost the nation’s economic recovery.

This was in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State.

The airport had been shut down since last year by the Aviation authorities because of safety concerns including the hitherto faulty runway surface and navigational aids in order to meet international standards.

While expressing delight on the reopening of the airport after the repairs, Senator Nnamani was optimistic that the economy of the nation especially in the Eastern region that was on the low ebb because of the shutdown aggravated by the outbreak of coronavirus would now pick up.

According to him“I welcome the news of the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport that serves as the gateway to the Igbo area of Nigeria with excitement“.

He paid glowing tribute to the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his leading role in the actualization of the project.

According to him, “It is ennobling that Governor Ugwuanyi has lived up to the expectation of overseeing the primary and central city of Igbo land. He did not only coordinate, organize and champion the activities but he was directly involved on a daily basis

“This is consistent with the role expected of the Governor of Enugu State to symbolize total Igbo social and cultural appropriation of the city of Enugu”.

Senator Nnamani, however, advised Airport users not to allow the excitement of the reopening to undermine the adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols, saying that the health of citizens matters.

