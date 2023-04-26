Academic community has been thrown into a mourning mood with the demise of a renowned scholar, Professor of History, Obaro Ikime.

Ikime, the author of many history books passed away in Ibadan on Tuesday.

His demise was made public through one of his friends A.M. Akpeiyi.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened to announce that my mentor, my Head of House and Head of School, internationally renowned Historian, Prof. (Venerable) OBARO IKIME (GCU 1950 SEPTEMBER SET) transited today to glory at about 05: 30pm in Ibadan.

“He is survived by his beloved wife of some 60 years, HANNAH, and his sons, MAZINO, MAINO and daughter, MAJIRO. May his soul RIPP”.

Also, the former Deputy Vice-chancellor, University of Ibadan Professor Adigun Agbaje has expressed shock on his demise.

He said, ‘I just got to know that Prof Obaro Ikime, foremost Historian and distinguished member of the Ibadan School of History, passed on yesterday evening at Ibadan.

“May his noble and blessed soul rest. He was my History teacher at the University of Ibadan 1976-77: an exciting, vibrant, knowledgeable, master of his art, approachable and humane. Nigeria finds it difficult to handle excellence and tends to celebrate ignorance and arrogance.

“Unsurprisingly, Nigeria happened to him at the apex of his distinguished and productive life. Thanks to God that although he was scarred by that encounter, he was never bowed. Adieu, my wonderful teacher. May you truly rest. You deserve it.”

