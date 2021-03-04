Renewed hostilities: Kwara imposes curfew on Offa, Erin-Ile

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has imposed a curfew on Offa and Erin-Ile towns, neighbouring towns in the Kwara South senatorial district, over renewed hostilities.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the reported hostilities between members of transport unions in the area, which started on Wednesday, got escalated on Thursday as one person is feared dead.

There was a report of gunshots and use of dangerous weapons during the melee, while the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office in the area was reportedly set ablaze by hoodlums.

It was also gathered that the crisis was between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) over a space of land earlier declared as unity land between the neighbouring towns of Offa and Erin-Ile.

Sources said that the government had disallowed transporters from using the land as motor park over the previous crisis which reportedly resulted in communal clashes in the past.

It was gathered that the recent crisis was caused by members of the transport unions when they planned to operate motor park on the land, resulting in attacks.

Following the crisis, the state government on Thursday imposed a curfew on the two towns of Offa and Erin-Ile.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, he said that the curfew will be in force between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. until further notice.

“This follows the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6 p.m. today Thursday, March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on the ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately. All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erin-Ile and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed.

“The governor urges residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property. He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace. The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew.”

