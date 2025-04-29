Renewed Hope Employment Initiative: NDE moves to resolve trainee stipend issues

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has assured participants of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI) that it is actively addressing the delay in the payment of trainee stipends across the country.

In a statement released by the management, the Directorate acknowledged receiving numerous complaints from the general public, particularly from beneficiaries in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), regarding unpaid stipends following the conclusion of the RHEI program.

According to the NDE, while payment of stipends to both trainees and trainers has been ongoing, some participants have yet to receive theirs due to a variety of documentation issues. The management cited the absence of critical information such as National Identity Numbers (NINs), incomplete bank details, mismatched names between registration and bank records, and failure to provide other eligibility documentation as major factors delaying payment.

“The Directorate is working round the clock to resolve all issues related to the non-payment of trainees’ stipends,” the statement read. “Management therefore solicits the cooperation of all concerned while efforts are made to resolve all issues.”

The NDE emphasised its commitment to ensuring that all eligible participants receive their entitlements and urged beneficiaries who are yet to be paid to verify and update their details where necessary.

The Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, designed to empower unemployed Nigerians with skills and opportunities for self-reliance, recently concluded its training phase across the country. The program is a flagship project under the current administration’s broader employment and economic empowerment agenda.

Management reaffirmed its dedication to fulfilling its obligations to all participants and thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the resolution process.

READ ALSO: NDE begins registration for Renewed Hope employment initiative in FCT