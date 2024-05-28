Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has commenced nationwide groundbreaking for phase 1 of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project.

This phase will commence with the construction of 1,250 housing units across four states in Northern Nigeria.

According to his Special Assistant Media & Strategy, Mark Chieshe, the groundbreaking will begin in Katsina, followed by Kano, Yobe, and Gombe.

This exercise follows the program’s official launch by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in February 2024, which saw the commencement of a 3,112-housing unit project in Karsana, Abuja. With the contracting process completed and reputable developers mobilized, the stage is set for significant developments in the housing sector.

Dangiwa reiterated the project’s alignment with President Tinubu’s vision to transform Nigeria into a vast construction site, thereby unlocking the potential of the housing sector to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to a $1 trillion economy.

“We are committed to our promise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to turn the country into a huge construction site and unlock the potential of the housing sector to create jobs, catalyze economic growth, and contribute to the $1 trillion economy while boosting national development. The 1,250 units that we are breaking ground for in Katsina, Kano, Yobe, and Gombe are only a start. After this, we shall be proceeding to other parts of the country.,” he said.

Since December 2023, under the 2023 Supplementary Budget, he said the ministry has awarded contracts for 3,500 housing units across thirteen states, including Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Gombe, Nasarawa, Benue, Osun, Oyo, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta, and Akwa Ibom.

