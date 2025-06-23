Renewed Hope Agenda yielding results — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his Renewed Hope agricultural mechanisation initiative is yielding results with the launch of over 2,000 tractors and other agricultural implements.

He stated that his administration procured over 2,000 tractors, 50 industrial land preparation equipment, 12 fully equipped mobile workshops, 8,000 ploughs, specialised farming equipment, and other mechanised tools, which, if fully deployed, will cultivate over 5 million hectares of agricultural land.

President Tinubu explained that the intervention will significantly create jobs, boost food production, and transition farmers from using crude methods of farming to advanced mechanised farming practices.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator (Dr) Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, described the procurement of the agricultural implements as a major milestone in the country’s history.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Victor Karankevich, commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the partnership, highlighting its importance in achieving food security and agricultural prosperity.

President Tinubu was accompanied by eminent personalities, including Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, to the launch and inspection of the Renewed Hope agricultural mechanisation implements.

The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, has deployed more than 2,000 heavy-duty agricultural equipment to boost food production in the country.

The multi-billion dollar equipment, delivered under the Nigeria-Belarus partnership, represents the largest agricultural mechanisation initiative in the country’s history.

The tractors, which have been assembled in Abuja, were procured under a mechanisation partnership formalised in September 2024.

Alongside the tractors, the partnership includes the deployment of 9,072 assorted agricultural implements designed to support various farming operations.

To maximise impact, the tractors will be distributed through three key schemes:

Direct purchase for individuals and organisations wishing to acquire them outrightly. Leasing schemes that offer affordable access to mechanisation without the full cost of ownership. A service provider model that establishes tractor service centres in farming communities, enabling smallholder farmers to lease tractors as needed.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by eminent personalities including Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, also inaugurated the Baban Shada/Pai Road project constructed by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

