Renewed hope agenda: FG restates commitment to rebuilding Borno

Atiku Galadima
Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh with executives of the Borno state government,

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to rebuilding Borno State, promising increased investment in infrastructure, security, and economic recovery under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh stated this during a working visit to Maiduguri, saying the Federal Government is determined to support the state’s recovery efforts through the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Momoh said the Federal Government would partner with the Borno State government to rebuild areas devastated by over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

He described Borno as a peaceful state now ripe for more economic investment.

The Minister pledged support for victims of recent flooding that destroyed livelihoods in many communities.

“We are here to oversee and supervise the activities of the NEDC, to hear about their achievements and their needs,” he said.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum commended the NEDC’s efforts in providing relief materials, constructing houses, and supplying security vehicles.

Zulum, represented by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, explained the commission’s impact in various sectors and appreciated its efforts in restoring economic activity in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The NEDC’s efforts in restoring economic activity in the Lake Chad Basin have significantly boosted our state’s economic prospects,” he added.

The Governor said President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already positively impacting Borno.

